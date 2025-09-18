Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 640 American Express Company $AXP

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 640 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Up 2.7%

AXP opened at $335.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $313.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.62. The company has a market cap of $233.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $220.43 and a 1 year high of $337.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Insider Activity

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total transaction of $1,709,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,312,049.47. This represents a 21.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 16,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $5,011,520.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,764.83. This trade represents a 65.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,996 shares of company stock worth $85,261,270. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of American Express from $360.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $249.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Express from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.20.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

