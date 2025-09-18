AT&T Inc. $T Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 152,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,153 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group set a $32.00 target price on AT&T in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $29.52 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $211.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The business had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.