Sunflower Bank N.A. Raises Position in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,287 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,043 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,270. This represents a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,690. The trade was a 90.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,327 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $304.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $305.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.49. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $276.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32. The company has a market cap of $217.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Loop Capital cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.86.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

