Bath Savings Trust Co Buys 773 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of VO opened at $290.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $287.02 and its 200 day moving average is $271.29. The company has a market capitalization of $86.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $294.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.