Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG opened at $100.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.48. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.74 and a 12 month high of $102.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

