Bath Savings Trust Co Has $6.36 Million Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Bath Savings Trust Co lowered its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,644,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,051,930,000 after purchasing an additional 248,792 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,308 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,405,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,252,000 after purchasing an additional 583,629 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,293,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,865 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,273,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,779,000 after purchasing an additional 111,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,612,283.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,120.48. The trade was a 22.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $156,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 28,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,902.24. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $160.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $374.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $149.91 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.61.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays set a $164.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.94.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

