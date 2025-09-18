Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 6,234 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,234 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $20,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60,610.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,419,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,203,859,000 after buying an additional 2,415,346 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $532,360,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $242,991,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,049,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,139,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total transaction of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. The trade was a 14.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,735,712.66. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,066 shares of company stock worth $14,182,963. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TMO opened at $472.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $470.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $450.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $623.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.37 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.95%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. Hsbc Global Res cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $535.00 target price (up previously from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.24.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

