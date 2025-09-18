Brooklyn FI LLC Has $10.75 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Brooklyn FI LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 451,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,642 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $10,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB opened at $25.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $25.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average is $22.99.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

