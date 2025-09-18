Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 4.5% of Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,553 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,370,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,211 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34,044.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,623,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,451 shares during the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $417,842,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,266,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,041,000 after buying an additional 1,120,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of VTI stock opened at $325.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $315.01 and its 200 day moving average is $293.44. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $326.91.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

