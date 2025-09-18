Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Sold by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,572 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.5% during the second quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 33,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.8% during the second quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 2,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.0% during the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 53,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.76.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $115.12 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.23.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The business had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

