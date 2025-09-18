Vista Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 35 Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 35 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Booking by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 8 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,750.00 price objective (up previously from $5,077.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $5,650.00 target price on Booking and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,720.00 to $5,630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,808.81.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG stock opened at $5,553.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5,581.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5,225.67. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,985.57 and a fifty-two week high of $5,839.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $41.90 EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,516.92, for a total transaction of $5,588,639.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,237,930.44. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,500.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,500. The trade was a 1.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,195 shares of company stock worth $23,467,630. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

