Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Sold by Park Capital Management LLC WI

Park Capital Management LLC WI lessened its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Park Capital Management LLC WI’s holdings in Amgen were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 102,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,584,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in Amgen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 11,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 399,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,053,000 after buying an additional 14,017 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 474.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $274.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $291.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.30 and a 12-month high of $339.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.97 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

