Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires New Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,026 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 16,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,938 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 5,628 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $115.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $208.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

