iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Purchased by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,107 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 13.0% of HWG Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GK Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $660.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $642.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $598.71. The company has a market capitalization of $665.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $664.38.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.