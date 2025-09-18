Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $243.61 and last traded at $243.60, with a volume of 2976433 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $241.50.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.85 and its 200-day moving average is $214.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.3161 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
