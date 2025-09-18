Pollen Street Group (LON:POLN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Pollen Street Group (LON:POLN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 46 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Pollen Street Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 70.52%.

Pollen Street Group Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of POLN opened at GBX 928 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 842.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 781.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £558.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,177.66 and a beta of 0.22. Pollen Street Group has a 1-year low of GBX 633.98 and a 1-year high of GBX 932.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Pollen Street Group from GBX 900 to GBX 1,050 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,050.

About Pollen Street Group

Pollen Street was founded in 2013. It is a listed alternative asset manager dedicated to the financial and business services sectors. Pollen Street has complementary activities in managing third-party assets (as an asset manager) and on-balance sheet investments (as an investment company), delivering growth through dedicated private equity and credit strategies.

