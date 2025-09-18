Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Adam Geller Sells 11,193 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) insider Adam Geller sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $3,141,875.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,141,519.40. This represents a 17.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Adam Geller also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, September 17th, Adam Geller sold 10,464 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.25, for a total transaction of $2,974,392.00.

Zscaler Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $279.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,035.04 and a beta of 1.05. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.78 and a 1-year high of $318.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $280.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.47.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $719.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $516,622,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 314.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,171,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,932,000 after buying an additional 888,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,715,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,909,000 after buying an additional 824,626 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,340,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,831,000 after buying an additional 578,883 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ZS. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.00.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

