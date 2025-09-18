Pines Wealth Management LLC Invests $252,000 in BlackRock $BLK

Pines Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $7,331,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $2,018,000. Allianz SE increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Allianz SE now owns 11,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $40,868,000. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 17.2% during the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.1%

BlackRock stock opened at $1,131.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $773.74 and a 52 week high of $1,171.89. The company has a market capitalization of $175.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,118.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,010.36.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 29.68%.The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,180.00 to $1,170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research lowered BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,115.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $959.00 to $1,210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,154.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 12,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.43, for a total value of $13,565,933.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 251,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,267,354.71. This represents a 4.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 17,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.50, for a total value of $19,207,611.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 61,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,763,964.50. This represents a 21.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,494 shares of company stock worth $74,694,573. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

