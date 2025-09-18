Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 43,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 84,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GEM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 150,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.76.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

