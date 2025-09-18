NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $7.77 Million Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC cut its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $7,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 146.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 265.0% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 400 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,400. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 39,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.00, for a total value of $31,199,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 121,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,851,900. The trade was a 24.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,792 shares of company stock valued at $41,066,150. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $940.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $825.00 target price (up previously from $785.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $838.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $877.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.23. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $438.86 and a 12-month high of $954.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $800.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $691.61.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.09. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 73.17%.The business had revenue of $664.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.25%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

