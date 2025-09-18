Longboard Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 8,096 Box, Inc. $BOX

Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,096 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000. BOX makes up 0.7% of Longboard Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Sunriver Management LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 62.9% during the first quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,546,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,736,000 after purchasing an additional 597,410 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 9.3% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,749,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,718,000 after purchasing an additional 318,459 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in BOX by 248.8% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 294,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,100,000 after purchasing an additional 210,350 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LP acquired a new stake in BOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,958,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in BOX by 11.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,846,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,970,000 after purchasing an additional 186,423 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BOX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on BOX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 5,123 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $174,489.38. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,573.04. This trade represents a 25.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 133,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,125.78. This trade represents a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,395,069 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BOX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $32.72 on Thursday. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $38.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.36.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. BOX had a net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. BOX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.28 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

Featured Articles

