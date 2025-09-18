Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) CFO Rukmini Sivaraman Sells 11,391 Shares

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,391 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $892,370.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 254,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,948,262.58. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Nutanix Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $77.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.35, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.59. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $54.66 and a 12-month high of $83.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.42 and its 200 day moving average is $72.13.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 7.42%.The business had revenue of $653.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Nutanix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nutanix by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 6.4% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 42.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 2.1% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 34,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nutanix from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Nutanix from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Nutanix

About Nutanix

(Get Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.