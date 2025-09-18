Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) CFO Rukmini Sivaraman Sells 11,391 Shares

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,391 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $892,370.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 254,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,948,262.58. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $77.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.35, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.59. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $54.66 and a 12-month high of $83.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.42 and its 200 day moving average is $72.13.
Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 7.42%.The business had revenue of $653.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Nutanix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nutanix from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Nutanix from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.07.
Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.
