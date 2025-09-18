Tompkins Financial Corp Increases Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 22,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.92 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.94 and a 52-week high of $60.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day moving average of $56.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

