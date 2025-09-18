Community Trust & Investment Co. Purchases 458 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $12,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $350.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $308.84 and a fifty-two week high of $400.42. The stock has a market cap of $87.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.10.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.38). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.91% and a net margin of 11.03%.The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $296.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SHW

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $301,301.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares in the company, valued at $132,081.95. This trade represents a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.