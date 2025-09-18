Swedbank AB Has $287.15 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 528,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,065 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.15% of Intuitive Surgical worth $287,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ISRG opened at $433.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $479.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $505.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.46 billion, a PE ratio of 60.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $425.00 and a 12-month high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.69, for a total transaction of $147,631.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,669.91. The trade was a 31.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 353 shares in the company, valued at $173,845.44. This represents a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,224 shares of company stock worth $21,716,492 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price (up from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

