SK Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

SK Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of IWO opened at $315.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.64. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $219.19 and a 12 month high of $321.02. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

