Cummins Inc. $CMI Position Increased by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,283,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,417,331,000 after buying an additional 321,823 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,905,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,170,000 after buying an additional 22,202 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,634,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,343,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,626,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,856,000 after buying an additional 99,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 152.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,354,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,414,000 after buying an additional 817,384 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In related news, Director Karen H. Quintos sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $529,766.31. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,659.91. This trade represents a 20.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Luther E. Peters sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.19, for a total transaction of $1,887,571.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 7,693 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,038.67. The trade was a 38.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,119 shares of company stock worth $14,159,885 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Down 0.9%

Cummins stock opened at $411.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.02 and a 1-year high of $420.75.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. Cummins’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Melius raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cummins to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.29.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

