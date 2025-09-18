Wedmont Private Capital Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 184,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Wedmont Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $24,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11,460.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 22,118 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VSS opened at $143.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $102.76 and a one year high of $145.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.00.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

