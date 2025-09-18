Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC Purchases New Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth $689,833,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,002,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,414,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,750 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth $211,097,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 29,654.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 744,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $170,523,000 after acquiring an additional 741,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 10.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,843,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,567,654,000 after acquiring an additional 667,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $261.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.30.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX stock opened at $187.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.27. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $163.33 and a 52-week high of $251.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.28. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%.The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.300-14.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 74.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $213,643.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,077.23. The trade was a 19.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $171,937.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,167,375. This trade represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,965 shares of company stock worth $551,536 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

