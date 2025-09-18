Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC Takes $412,000 Position in Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 64.9% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ED. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $112.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.82.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $96.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.28. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 52-week low of $87.28 and a 52-week high of $114.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 11.98%.The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.71%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

