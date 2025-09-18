Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC Purchases New Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 419,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,249,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 8.7% of Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 238.7% during the first quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 864.5% during the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.11 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $26.23. The stock has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.58.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

