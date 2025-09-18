Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM Holdings Raised by Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 1.5% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 543.8% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of AVEM opened at $75.39 on Thursday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.52 and a fifty-two week high of $75.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.68. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.