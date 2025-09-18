Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Buys 373 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,612,283.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,120.48. This trade represents a 22.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $6,309,515.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 319,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,228,106.25. This represents a 11.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $160.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $374.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $149.91 and a twelve month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were given a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.82%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.