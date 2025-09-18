Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $26.92 Million in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF

Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 638,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,919,000. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up 11.9% of Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFCF. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,372,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,666 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,793,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,000 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,085,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,660,000 after purchasing an additional 762,948 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,113,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,901,000 after purchasing an additional 707,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,434,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DFCF stock opened at $43.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.00. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.50.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

