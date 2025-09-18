Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW Stock Position Decreased by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 125,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 16,551 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Advent Capital Management DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.0% in the first quarter. Advent Capital Management DE now owns 18,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 55,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.9%

LOW stock opened at $268.04 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.38 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The company has a market cap of $150.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.31.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The business had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $264.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays set a $267.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.13.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $10,564,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,772,256.30. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total value of $11,942,606.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 66,566 shares in the company, valued at $18,145,891.60. The trade was a 39.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

