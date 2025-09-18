Bath Savings Trust Co Cuts Holdings in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Bath Savings Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 18.4% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.7% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 18,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 44.2% during the second quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 33,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.20, for a total value of $10,634,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 45,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,244,518.40. This represents a 42.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $1,060,829.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,777.70. The trade was a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,020 shares of company stock valued at $86,414,503. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:GD opened at $325.47 on Thursday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12 month low of $239.20 and a 12 month high of $330.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $87.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 40.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $309.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.78.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

