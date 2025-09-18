Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC Invests $201,000 in Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 962 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Garmin by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 301,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,254,000 after buying an additional 47,723 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $3,533,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Garmin by 677.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 9,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $234.10 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $160.94 and a twelve month high of $246.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.27. Garmin had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.48, for a total transaction of $2,371,760.96. Following the sale, the insider owned 36,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,390,668.16. This trade represents a 22.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $399,685.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 29,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,266,390. This trade represents a 6.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (up from $152.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.00.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

