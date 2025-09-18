Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC Takes $120,000 Position in Reddit Inc. $RDDT

Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Reddit by 100.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Reddit in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Reddit in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Reddit in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Reddit by 344.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Get Reddit alerts:

Reddit Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE RDDT opened at $266.64 on Thursday. Reddit Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $270.36. The stock has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 242.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.32 and a 200 day moving average of $147.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. Reddit had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $499.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. Reddit has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on RDDT. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Reddit from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Reddit from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Reddit from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Reddit from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Reddit from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Reddit

Insider Activity at Reddit

In related news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.09, for a total transaction of $6,542,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 284,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,974,199.12. This trade represents a 9.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total transaction of $4,021,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 494,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,387,774.64. The trade was a 3.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 360,126 shares of company stock worth $73,529,359. Company insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

About Reddit

(Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.