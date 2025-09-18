Fulton Bank N.A. Has $2.05 Million Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 79,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $75.24 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $76.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.25 and a 200-day moving average of $69.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.0898 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

