Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $34.67 Million Stock Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497,613 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $34,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 95,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 205,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 43,769 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 36.9% during the second quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 102,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after buying an additional 27,666 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 137,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after buying an additional 20,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 43,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 12,924 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.68 on Thursday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $51.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.57.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

