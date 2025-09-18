Vista Investment Partners LLC Has $405,000 Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

Vista Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,440 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.0% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% in the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.9% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $1,969,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,071.75. This represents a 36.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.62.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $106.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 1 year low of $70.36 and a 1 year high of $107.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.88.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.27%.Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.37%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

