Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $121.33 Million Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,652,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,869,642 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $121,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 57,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 37,271 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 100,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 51,064 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $27.74 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.