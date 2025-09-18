Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 195 Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 118.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 629.6% during the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 100,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,448,572.40. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 207 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total value of $44,589.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,299.80. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,298 shares of company stock worth $4,679,844 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of COF stock opened at $225.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.61, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.06. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $143.22 and a twelve month high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on COF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.