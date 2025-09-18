Weinberger Asset Management Inc Has $1.21 Million Stake in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Weinberger Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 819.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 6,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $773,001.57. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 46,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,516,596.86. This trade represents a 12.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $805,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 275,015 shares in the company, valued at $36,907,013. The trade was a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 828,938 shares of company stock valued at $93,618,526 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $135.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $87.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.70 and a beta of 1.62. Roblox Corporation has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $150.59.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 372.96% and a negative net margin of 23.67%.The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Roblox’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RBLX. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $79.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Cowen reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.16.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

