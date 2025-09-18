Envision Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF $VONV

Envision Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 2.3% of Envision Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Envision Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

VONV stock opened at $89.11 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.68 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

