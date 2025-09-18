Breakwater Capital Group Reduces Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Breakwater Capital Group cut its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 433.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 10,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 324.3% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $936,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 57,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,305.84. This represents a 12.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $185,319,098.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,383,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,567,735.71. This represents a 18.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,526,614 shares of company stock valued at $975,547,217 over the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of ANET stock opened at $142.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.21. The firm has a market cap of $179.33 billion, a PE ratio of 56.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.50. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $156.32.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $136.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ANET

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.