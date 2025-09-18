Jackson Square Capital LLC Acquires 3,232 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 54.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of GE opened at $289.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $159.36 and a twelve month high of $294.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.81 and a 200-day moving average of $235.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE

GE Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.