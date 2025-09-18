Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 72,392 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 836,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 72,392 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.0% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $90,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seneca House Advisors grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.8% in the second quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 2,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.0% in the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 53,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divergent Planning LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $497,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:XOM opened at $115.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.23. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $490.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.76.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

