Affiance Financial LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Target Corporation $TGT

Affiance Financial LLC lessened its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,497 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter worth $38,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 951.4% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Zacks Research raised Target from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Target in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Target from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.74.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $88.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target Corporation has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $161.50.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.