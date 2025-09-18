Professional Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,495 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT

Professional Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 269.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.97 and its 200 day moving average is $50.89. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $51.34.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.